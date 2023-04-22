SportScene 13 for Friday, April 21st
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep baseball season continues despite chilly and snowy weather in the Chippewa Valley. Cadott squared off with Regis, Memorial hosted Hudson, North took on Menomonie, Chippewa Falls played Superior in a double header, La Crosse Logan faced Altoona, and Immanuel Lutheran took on Melrose-Mindoro.
In the NAHL playoffs, the Chippewa Steel fell to the Wisconsin Windigo in Game 1.
