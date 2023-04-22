Staying colder than average into the new work week with a few chances for precipitation

Gloomy weather took hold today as a large cut-off upper low and trough overhead gave way to mainly cloudy skies and sporadic rain and snow showers across the area. Colder air as a result of these features and breezy northwest winds kept temperatures confined to the 30s and 40s, putting us well below our seasonable averages in the low 60s this time of year. A few isolated snow showers can’t be ruled out tonight, otherwise we will see partial clearing as weak surface high pressure moves to the south and west. Lighter winds are expected from the northwest with low temperatures bottoming out in the upper 20s and low 30s. Tomorrow may bring a few peeks of sunshine to start, but clouds will fill back in through the afternoon with more intermittent rain and snow showers possible as our upper-level flow remains persistent. Occasional breezes are possible from the west-northwest, but it appears that we will see a slight bump in temperatures with afternoon highs topping out in the mid and upper 40s.

Upper trough lingers Sunday with more rain and snow showers possible (WEAU)

On Monday, the upper trough will become elongated over the Great Lakes Region as it slowly pulls away to the east. More periods of rain and snow showers are possible with partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures back around 50. Things will dry out completely Tuesday and Wednesday with the next wave of high pressure building into place. In response, we can expect plenty of sunshine with highs pushing a little closer to normal in the mid-50s. Unfortunately, this break will be short-lived as the weather looks to turn active again late in the week with a clipper-type system slowly working down from the northwest. Details such as the timing and evolution of this storm system remain uncertain at this time. There are also some differences on how the upper-level component will play out, but it does appear that we’ll start to see, at least, some scattered showers sometime Thursday with a shot a reaching the low 60s in southerly flow. By Thursday night and Friday, rain chances increase further across the area as our weather system draws closer. Lingering showers are also possible into the start of next weekend behind the departing low pressure system. While it is still early to figure out exact precipitation amounts, there is a potential for appreciable rainfall, which would extend the concern for flooding on area rivers. As for temperatures into next weekend, any significant warm-up will remain absent with highs only forecast to reach the low and mid-50s.

