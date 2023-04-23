Man wins lottery 3 times with same numbers

A 52-year-old anonymous lottery player from Maryland won his third $50,000 prize in the “Pick...
A 52-year-old anonymous lottery player from Maryland won his third $50,000 prize in the “Pick Five” game on April 13. Each prize was won with the same numbers.(Source: Maryland Lottery via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (Gray News) - A Maryland man has found his lucky numbers, winning three $50,000 lottery prizes with them in less than a year.

According to the Maryland Lottery, a 52-year-old anonymous player from Charles County has won his third $50,000 prize in 11 months. He recently collected the money from his April 13 win in the “Pick Five” game.

He previously won $100,000 on two separate tickets, also while playing “Pick Five,” on May 18, 2022.

On all three of his winning tickets, the man played the same numbers: 4, 8, 5, 4 and 8.

“It hit last year, and it hit again,” he told lottery officials. “My wife said, ‘Let’s play this number,’ and we keep winning with it.”

The man says he’ll use his latest winnings to take his wife on a vacation.

He also intends to keep playing the lottery.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Most Read

Aiden Grefe, 17 and Dakota Brown, 16
Funeral services planned for Merrill High School teens
Chippewa Valley Regional Airport
Chippewa Valley Regional Airport announces addition of new seasonal destination
back up parking
Parking Changes coming to River Prairie area
The Bloomington police said officers arrived to find a man in the parking lot with a shotgun,...
Man with gun in custody after standoff near Mall of America
This image provided by the Minnesota Department of Corrections shows Kim Potter. The former...
Former Minnesota officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright to be freed

Latest News

Smoke fills the sky in Khartoum, Sudan, near Doha International Hospital on Friday, April 21,...
Special forces rescue U.S. embassy staffers in warring Sudan
SportScene 13 - Saturday (4/22/23)
SportScene 13 - Saturday (4/22/23)
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (4/22/23)
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (4/22/23)
Two dangerously unstable homes collapsed down a hill Saturday in Draper, Utah.
2 empty suburban Utah homes collapse down hill