Sun Prairie schools increases pushback on girls’ locker room claim

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Area School District pushed back more stridently Saturday to news reports based on allegations levied by a Wisconsin conservative law group on a reported incident last month at East High School.

“Unfortunately, what is playing out in the media is based on assumptions about this incident that are simply untrue,” SPASD wrote in a statement that came a day after Superintendent Brad Saron and other district officials sent a letter to East High School families on the matter. In it, Saron described the article as inaccurate and said it did not provide a complete account of what happened.

Friday’s letter added that the district addressed the situation, which occurred in early March, when it was originally notified and has implemented measures to ensure something similar does not happen again. Saron told parents, however, that student privacy laws prohibited the district from providing details about the incident.

The new statement also cited student privacy laws for the district not releasing more details about the incident. However, it did provide a general account of its response. In addition, SPASD confirmed everyone involved in the incident, which happened in the girls’ locker room, were students.

On Friday morning, WILL called on the district to deliver more details about the incident and accused SPASD of inadequately responding. It claimed multiple sources told the organization that four girls had just completed a swim unit and were rinsing themselves off while still in their swimsuits when an 18-year-old male student walked in. The sources told WILL the student went into the shower, said, “I’m trans, by the way,” got undressed and exposed himself to the four girls.

WILL did not identify its sources. The district acknowledged not knowing who told the law group about what happened, but refuted their information directly, writing “we need to make one thing clear: several accounts of this incident are ill-informed, inaccurate, and incomplete.”

While limited in its version of what happened, the district wrote Saturday that the district does not condone a student of one sex being undressed or showering around students of another sex. The statement described the events as not in line with its practices.

“The simple truth is that this incident should not have happened,” SPASD wrote. “But it did, and the District addressed it long before the recent publicity.”

Among the five points listed in Saturday’s statement, four of them focused directly on how district administrators addressed the situation (the other one being that everyone involved was a student).

The first of those four points stated the district responded as soon as it was notified; although it did not clarify if administrators were told immediately afterwards or at a later date. District administrators spoke to involved students who came forward and their families, it continued, and provided them with support.

WILL had accused SPASD of violating Title IX requirements regarding sexual harassment and not notifying its Title IX coordinator. It said the coordinator would have contacted the girls to offer support and a chance to file a complaint. By not doing so, the organization avers the district would not be able to know if sexual harassment occurred. It also alleged the district violated mandatory reporting laws, claiming that the male mentioned in the report was 18 years old and the girls were first-year students.

In Friday’s letter, Saron assured Sun Prairie families SPASD complies with all applicable laws and reminded them that if a student needs support they are encouraged to reach out to a Student Services member.

The new statement concluded by noting how districts nationwide are balancing dual goals of supporting transitioning students and protecting the privacy of all students. It included a link to its mission, vision, and equity statement and reaffirmed a commitment to making sure all students’ rights are protected.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.