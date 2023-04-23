Two juveniles killed in ATV crash in Washington County

AFTON, Minn. (WEAU) - Two juveniles were killed in an ATV accident Saturday morning.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and first responders were called to the 1000 block of Neal Avenue South in Afton just after 5:00 p.m. for two juveniles trapped under an ATV. Laura Perkins, the Public Information Manager with the sheriff’s office said when first responders arrived, they found the victims, both 10 years old, and attempted lifesaving efforts. Perkins said the juveniles died at the scene.

According to the press release, the families of the victims have been notified. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

