Two people arrested after police pursuit Monday evening

By Daniel Gomez
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people were arrested on drug and vehicle pursuit charges Monday evening.

A deputy with the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a car for speeding on State Highway 25 near the Pepin and Buffalo County line around 7:07 p.m. on April 17th.

As the deputy was conducting the traffic stop the driver Trong Kim Huynh, 57, of Rochester, MN drove off going north after a K9 unit arrived on scene to offer the deputy assistance.

Both the deputy and the K9 unit gave chase, and just before entering the City of Durand the Huynh turned right onto Pleasant Ridge Lane ultimately crashing into a ditch after failing to clear a corner.

He ran off on foot but was quickly apprehended with the help of the K9.

The passenger Jazmyne D. Cannon, 20, of Rice Lake, WI stayed in the car and told officers she was not injured.

After being medically cleared both Huynh and Cannon were taken to the Pepin County Jail.

They admitted to law enforcement that Huynh threw out methamphetamine during the car chase.

Cannon has been charged with Possession of THC (2nd Offense – Felony), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and 4 counts of felony bail jumping.

Huynh has been charged with Attempting to Flee or Elude An Officer, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Resisting an Officer.

