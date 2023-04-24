1 year since Iliana ‘Lily’ Peters tajedy

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - One year ago on April 24, a desperate search was underway for a missing 10-year-old girl in Chippewa Falls.

The body of Iliana ‘Lily’ Peters was found the next morning in a wooded area not far from her home. The case has weighed heavily on the Chippewa Falls community in the year since. A 14-year-old boy faces three felonies including first degree intentional homicide.

The defense has made a motion to move the case to juvenile court.

A hearing on that motion is scheduled for Aug. 7.

