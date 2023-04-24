1 year since Iliana ‘Lily’ Peters trajedy

Five benches honoring 10-year-old Lily Peters were purchased thanks to a bracelet fundraiser
Five benches honoring 10-year-old Lily Peters were purchased thanks to a bracelet fundraiser(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - One year ago on April 24, a desperate search was underway for a missing 10-year-old girl in Chippewa Falls.

The body of Iliana ‘Lily’ Peters was found the next morning in a wooded area not far from her home. The case has weighed heavily on the Chippewa Falls community in the year since. A 14-year-old boy faces three felonies including first degree intentional homicide.

The defense has made a motion to move the case to juvenile court.

A hearing on that motion is scheduled for Aug. 7.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Two people arrested after police pursuit Monday evening
Two juveniles killed in ATV crash in Washington County
After a letter to families on Friday, SPASD released a new statement on Saturday about a...
Sun Prairie schools increases pushback on girls’ locker room claim
Voluntary evacuations for flooding in La Crosse County
Betty Glover will retire from her grocery checking job at WinCo just weeks before her 92nd...
Woman, 91, raises nearly $60,000 for retirement on GoFundMe

Latest News

UW System ends 10-year tuition freeze.
UW System ends 10-year tuition freeze
UW System Ends 10-Year Tuition Freeze
UW System Ends 10-Year Tuition Freeze
Mississippi River Flooding in Fountain City
Mississippi River Flooding in Fountain City
There are detours in place to avoid traveling near the water.
Mississippi River flooding in Fountain City
Congressman Tom Tiffany in Hudson
Congressman Tom Tiffany hosts Public Safety Roundtable in Hudson