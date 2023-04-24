ANDY DEMOE

By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Andy DeMoe is a local business owner of Andy’s Custom Concrete. He is an ardent supporter of the Colfax community. Andy has dedicated countless hours to Colfax Public Schools as a board member. In his free time, he enjoys spending quality time with his amazing wife Sara, the friendly fun-loving people at the Outhouse and his precious daughters, Whitney, Hannah, and Abby. Please give Andy the Sunshine Award.

