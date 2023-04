EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate my mom, Anna Thomas, for the Sunshine Award. She’s a wonderful person with a sunshine heart. She gives out her homemade baked goods to about everybody she is in contact with to make their day a little sweeter and brighter. She is a daily helper, spreading kindness and sunshine to this world.

Missy Schultz

