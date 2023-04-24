ARLENE & DAVE CORMICAN

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Arlene and Dave Cormican for the Sunshine Award. Recently I needed a place to stay with my cats. Arlene and Dave let us stay with them. They showered my cat with attention while I was at work. I’m sure she loved that since she is usually home alone while I’m at work. There aren’t really words to express my gratitude and appreciation for Arlene and Dave’s help and friendship.

Karen Wojtach

