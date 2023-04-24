ARLENE & DAVE CORMICAN

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Arlene and Dave Cormican for the Sunshine Award. Recently I needed a place to stay with my cats. Arlene and Dave let us stay with them. They showered my cat with attention while I was at work. I’m sure she loved that since she is usually home alone while I’m at work. There aren’t really words to express my gratitude and appreciation for Arlene and Dave’s help and friendship.

Karen Wojtach

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Two people arrested after police pursuit Monday evening
Two juveniles killed in ATV crash in Washington County
After a letter to families on Friday, SPASD released a new statement on Saturday about a...
Sun Prairie schools increases pushback on girls’ locker room claim
Voluntary evacuations for flooding in La Crosse County
Betty Glover will retire from her grocery checking job at WinCo just weeks before her 92nd...
Woman, 91, raises nearly $60,000 for retirement on GoFundMe

Latest News

A Family Caregiver Skills Fair will be held May 11
Family Caregiver Skills Fair
ANNA THOMAS
ANDY DEMOE
MAYO CLINIC HEALTH SYSTEM – LUTHER HOSPITAL 5TH FLOOR
KATERI HANSEN AND ALLIE J. G.