I want to nominate Brian Butler for the Sunshine Award. Brian was born prematurely in the cold January of the 1940′s, weighing approximately two pounds. He was kept warm in a shoe box on top of the wood cooking stove. I always thought because he beat the odds of survival in that decade, he has spent every day since, enjoying life. Brian wears the title of uncle through great, great, great uncle. If he has your birthday on his calendar and you were old enough to chew gum, he would mail you a birthday card with a pack of Juicy Fruit gum. Once I aged out, he continued his tradition by sending it to my children. Brian has had poor vision his entire life from prematurity to aging but that has never stopped him from sending out the sunshine to others. That pack of Juicy Fruit has always reminded me to look on the bright side. My great uncle Brian would be a perfect fit for a Sunshine Award.

Paula Cooper

