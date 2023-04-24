Chippewa River Industries, Inc. hosts ‘Tossing High for CRI’ Fundraiser

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Dozens of people came out to Loopy’s Grill & Saloon in Chippewa Falls over the weekend to throw some bags for a good cause.

Chippewa River Industries held its first “Tossing High for CRI” Fundraiser. CRI provides services to individuals with different abilities from Rice Lake to La Crosse with headquarters in Chippewa Falls.

Proceeds from the cornhole tournament will go towards the purchase of smart boards and the CRI Endowment Fund.

