Congressman Tom Tiffany hosts Public Safety Roundtable in Hudson

Congressman Tom Tiffany in Hudson
Congressman Tom Tiffany in Hudson(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - Congressman Tom Tiffany met with community members in Hudson Monday to talk about law enforcement and public safety.

Topics during the Roundtable Discussion ranged from combating opioids, qualified immunity, and how the Chippewa Valley can better support local law enforcement officers. Chippewa County Sheriff Travis Hakes was in attendance Monday, as well as county sheriffs from Polk, St. Croix, Barron, Sawyer, and Burnett counties.

Tiffany shared what can be done at the federal level to help local law enforcement.

“At the federal level, the FBI has kind of lost its way here as far as being a crime fighting organization. When they go after parents at school board meetings, they’re going after conservatives with social media, suppressing that information. And we need the FBI to step up and do their job also and focus on crime in America,” Tiffany said.

Tiffany also says protecting the border will help prevent opioids from coming into the country.

