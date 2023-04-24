Corpscloses additional Mississippi River locksand damsdue to high water levels

By PRESS RELEASE
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS PRESS RELEASE) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, closed several Mississippi River locks and dams to all commercial and recreational traffic this past weekend and anticipates more closures in the coming days.

The current lock and dam closures with the St. Paul District include:

•Lower St. Anthony Falls Lock and Dam, Minneapolis;

•Lock and Dam 1, Minneapolis;

•Lock and Dam 3, Welch, Minnesota;

•Lock and Dam 4, Alma, Wisconsin;

•Lock and Dam 5, Minnesota City, Minnesota;

•Lock and Dam 5A, Fountain City, Wisconsin;

•Lock and Dam 6, Trempealeau, Wisconsin;and•

Lock and Dam 8, Genoa, Wisconsin;

Corps officials anticipate closing Lock and Dam 10, Guttenberg, Iowa, within the next day. All of the locks are expected to be closed for around a week to 10 days depending on the location and river levels and when it is safe to resume navigation. Lock and Dam 2, Hastings, Minnesota; Lock and Dam 7, La Crescent, Minnesota; and Lock and Dam 9, Lynxville, Wisconsin, are not expected to close at this time.

