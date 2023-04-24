DANIEL PANOZZO

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I want to nominate Daniel Panozzo for the Sunshine Award for always bringing a positive attitude and innovative ideas to all he does as a teacher and leader at our school. Daniel has created so many new and exciting opportunities for our students here. Daniel started a school band about a year ago. They have played their own shows and opened recently for a guest speaker from the Green Bay Packers. Daniel is a true inspiration and example of what an educator is all about…the kids.

Todd Roehl

