EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Family Caregiver Skills Fair will be held Thursday, May 11 at the Sleep Inn & Suites Conference Center in Eau Claire.

The Chippewa Valley Dementia Coalition, ADRC of Dunn and Eau Claire County, Eau Claire County DHS, Rehab Hospital of Western Wisconsin, Safe at Home Senior Care, Visiting Angels and St. Croix Hospice are sponsoring the event.

The event is for a family caregiver of a spouse, adult child, parent, friend or neighbor who is living with Alzheimer’s Disease or related dementia, Parkinson’s Disease or stroke.

The event features hands-on demonstrations, followed by lunch and presentations on healthy eating, planning the day, and communication strategies.

The event will run May 11 from 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Registration is required by May 4. You can go online to the ADRC or call 715-839-4735.

