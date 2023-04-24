A FEW NICER DAYS BY MIDWEEK AS TEMPERATURES SLOWLY RISE

We are finishing up a chilly late April weekend with temperatures more reminiscent of March. A large upper trough which has dominated since late last week is finally showing signs of weakening as it begins to migrate eastward. We remain in a broad cyclonic circulation which may still be able to spin up a few scattered rain and wet snow showers later tonight and on Monday, though they should be few and far between. The clouds may try to break up at times tonight as temperatures slowly drop down to freezing and just below. The new work week will start off very similar with more clouds than sunshine. Don’t be surprised to see that stray rain or snow shower, but most of Monday will be dry. Temperatures will remain cool but we should be able to work higher through the 40s and closer to 50.

Weak surface trough may still touch off a few scattered showers (weau)

Improvements will then finally come Tuesday and Wednesday as a surface high pressure system over Canada passes by to our north. We will remain in cool northerly flow, but with some sunshine returning, temperatures will be able to climb back a bit closer to average as 50s make a return. Scattered clouds will still likely be around on Tuesday, while Wednesday will be mainly sunny, and the weather pick of this week! Unfortunately the sunshine won’t stay for long as we watch a late season clipper-type system drop down from the northwest. Clouds will take over for Thursday and we look to see at least a small chance for some showers part of the day. Timing varies, but is leaning more towards the morning hours currently. Despite the extra clouds, we should be able to hang on to the mid 50s. The eastward progress of this system is forecast to slow down as yet another upper low drops out of Canada and closes off over the region. The implications would lead to additional rain chances Friday and even into at least the first part of next weekend. The upper low will also bring yet another spring cool-down into the final weekend of April. Highs on Friday should still top the 50s but by the weekend much of the are looks to cool into the 40s one more time.

