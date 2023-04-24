A few nicer days with a warm up, before more rain brings a wet end to the week

Clouds and sunshine are bringing a cool but pleasant end to our Monday. An upper trough which has been overhead the region the last several days is finally weakening and moving away to the east. Meanwhile, a high pressure system over Canada will gain more influence on our weather into the midweek. Any clouds early tonight will diminish as a mainly clear sky takes hold. Winds will be light and temperatures will again drop down into the 20s overnight. If the northern lights decide to make another appearance tonight, at least the weather will be good for viewing! Tuesday will be one of the two nicer days this final week of April, with that high beginning to take hold well to our north. Light northeast flow will keep it cooler than average, but with a partly to mostly sunny sky, we will be able to warm back into the low 50s.

High pressure to the north takes hold into the midweek (weau)

The same high will continue to hold strong through Wednesday, bringing a mainly sunny sky to the area. This will be the best day to get out and enjoy the weather as temperatures will rise a bit more, higher into the 50s. While we enjoy a nice day, clouds will be quickly approaching from the northwest, out ahead of the next front associated with low pressure in Canada. Showers will move into the area Wednesday night but look to exit by early Thursday. The rest of the day should be mostly dry, but a shower will remain possible. Southwest flow out ahead of the front will lead to a milder afternoon and with the chance to see a bit of sunshine, we look to reach back up to around average. More changes come after that however, as the next upper trough drops in from the north/west and closes off into another slow moving low. This will capture Thursday’s system, dropping it southward into the Midwest and bringing more rain chances Friday and through this final weekend of April. On and off rain is expected Friday with highs still in the 50s but it will get cooler again into the weekend. The low will slowly spin to our south as it gradually heads towards the east. We will remain in that cool east and northeast flow Saturday with occasional showers expected. There are some differences on when we will start to see improvements, but it appears a few showers may carry through Sunday and possibly into next Monday. As it looks now, we’re on track for a cool end to April and start to May with temperatures staying 10-15 degrees below average.

