KATERI HANSEN AND ALLIE J. G.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to RN nominate Kateri Hansen from the 6th Floor of HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital and RN Allie J. G. in the CCU unit of Sacred Heart Hospital for the Sunshine Award. They were super friendly and very compassionate. Their friendly smiles and professionalism made my stay at Sacred Heart Hospital a comfortable stay. They both well deserve this award.

Dan Larson

