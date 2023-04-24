KATERI HANSEN AND ALLIE J. G.

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to RN nominate Kateri Hansen from the 6th Floor of HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital and RN Allie J. G. in the CCU unit of Sacred Heart Hospital for the Sunshine Award. They were super friendly and very compassionate. Their friendly smiles and professionalism made my stay at Sacred Heart Hospital a comfortable stay. They both well deserve this award.

Dan Larson

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Two people arrested after police pursuit Monday evening
Two juveniles killed in ATV crash in Washington County
After a letter to families on Friday, SPASD released a new statement on Saturday about a...
Sun Prairie schools increases pushback on girls’ locker room claim
Voluntary evacuations for flooding in La Crosse County
Betty Glover will retire from her grocery checking job at WinCo just weeks before her 92nd...
Woman, 91, raises nearly $60,000 for retirement on GoFundMe

Latest News

A Family Caregiver Skills Fair will be held May 11
Family Caregiver Skills Fair
ANNA THOMAS
ANDY DEMOE
MAYO CLINIC HEALTH SYSTEM – LUTHER HOSPITAL 5TH FLOOR