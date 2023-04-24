Kendall man charged after 2022 fatal crash in Vernon County

By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Kendall, Wis. man is facing charges after a May 2022 fatal crash in Vernon County

A criminal complaint shows Dustin Downing is facing charges of knowingly operate motor vehicle while revoked -cause death of another, possession of methamphetamine, operating with restricted controlled substance in blood -4th offense.

According to a media release by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on May 26 at 2:49 p.m. authorities received a report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries on County Road V, north of State Highway 33 in the Town of Forest, near the City of Mount Tabor.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities arrived and discovered several people were hurt. There was one person pulseless that was later pronounced dead by a coroner.

The criminal complaint says authorities saw Downing and he admitted to a deputy he was driving. A deputy reports in the criminal complaint that Downing’s eyes were glossy, he was somewhat slow to respond. The deputy said Downing was very disoriented and not able to follow simple commands or tell the deputy where he was.

According to the criminal complaint, when downing was asked about what happened he said he wasn`t sure what happened or where he was at. He again said he was driving the truck.

According to the criminal complaint, while authorities moved the victims, they found a glass bowl believed to be for smoking methamphetamine, as well as multiple baggies of what was believed to be methamphetamine. On May 31, 2022, a deputy obtained a positive test result for methamphetamine from the small gem baggy that was found in Downing’s truck.

A court appearance is scheduled for June 6, 2023.

