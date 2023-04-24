Mayo Clinic and UWEC awarded for research collaboration

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A collaboration between University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and Mayo Clinic Health System was recognized Monday.

Monday, the inaugural UW System Regent Business Partnership Award was given to Mayo Clinic for the work it does with UW-Eau Claire students. Since starting the partnership in 2017, Mayo Clinic Health System in Western Wisconsin has worked closely with the University on more than 40 research projects between students, physicians and scientists.

Regional Vice President of Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin Dr. Richard Helmers says the collaboration between the University and Health System will bring benefits for decades to come.

“We feel we’re training the next generation of doctors and nurses here and so that they will fall in love with the Chippewa Valley and stay in practice and take care of patients here. So long term, ultimately, patients benefit from great providers, great nurses and great doctors that are trained here,” Dr. Richard Helmers, Regional Vice President of Mayo Clinic Health System, said.

In Feb., the research program between Mayo and UW-Eau Claire was extended for another 10 years as well as expanded into a wider range of research disciplines.

