Mississippi River flooding in Fountain City

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. (WEAU) - Continued high water levels on the Mississippi River lead to the U.S. Army Crops of Engineers, St. Paul District, to close several locks and dams in Wisconsin and Minnesota to commercial and recreational traffic. One of those locations is Fountain City in Buffalo County, where flooding is occurring.

“What we’re going to continue to do is try to keep the water at bay from our businesses and residences,” Fountain City Mayor Gwen Katula said.

In Fountain City, students and staff from the Cochrane-Fountain City High School spend the day filling sandbags to combat the rising water.

“People need help, so we’re glad to get down here and lend a hand,” Brian Janezich, Cochrane-Fountain High School, said.

The river hasn’t crested yet, meaning until then, water levels will continue to rise.

“We are pumping water back behind the barricade as quickly as we can, but we are predicting the water is going to crest Tuesday night,” Katula said. “So, we have more water on the way. We try to keep as much water on the other side of the barriers as we can, but it’s going to be a constant work in progress.”

Katula said the sand barriers have been doing their job to stop the water from coming onto the street. She said the flooding is from water under the street coming through the road.

“What you see here today is a result of the road giving way to the water,” Katula said. “It is bubbling to the surface of the road, which is causing that emergency sandbagging.

As that sandbagging continues, there are detours in place to avoid the area. Buffalo County Sheriff Mike Osmond said he expects these detours to continue.

“I think probably within the next week we’re going to see several detours and different road closures due to the water,” Osmond said. “If you don’t have to travel through the city, you know, over the next week, limit the travel. That would help all of us here that are struggling keeping up with traffic and the detours.”

Osmond said once this water recedes, the road will be evaluated and closures for repairs may continue if needed.

There is a map showing the latest detours and road closures on Buffalo County’s website. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page is posting updates on road closures as well.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.