Parks close in La Crosse due to high water

City of La Crosse
City of La Crosse
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The following parks are closed, effective immediately, until further notice due to high water, according to a media release from City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry.

  • Lueth Park 70112th St North
  • Veterans Freedom Park 1000 Boathouse Dr
  • Houska Dog Park 1011 Joseph Houska Dr

The media release says questions can be directed to 608-789-7559 or flottmeyerj@cityoflacrosse.org.

