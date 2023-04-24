Parks close in La Crosse due to high water
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The following parks are closed, effective immediately, until further notice due to high water, according to a media release from City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry.
- Lueth Park 70112th St North
- Veterans Freedom Park 1000 Boathouse Dr
- Houska Dog Park 1011 Joseph Houska Dr
The media release says questions can be directed to 608-789-7559 or flottmeyerj@cityoflacrosse.org.
Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.