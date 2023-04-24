Parks close in La Crosse due to high water

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The following parks are closed, effective immediately, until further notice due to high water, according to a media release from City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry.

Lueth Park 70112th St North

Veterans Freedom Park 1000 Boathouse Dr

Houska Dog Park 1011 Joseph Houska Dr

The media release says questions can be directed to 608-789-7559 or flottmeyerj@cityoflacrosse.org.

