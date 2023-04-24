Reports: Jets, Packers working to finalize Aaron Rodgers trade

(AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
(AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - NFL insiders say the Packers and Jets have reached an agreement that will send Aaron Rodgers to the Jets.

More than a month ago Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show he intended to play next year for the Jets, and reports of talks between the two teams soon followed. While reports of talks between the Jets and Packers front offices have slowed, New York general manager Joe Douglas said “he’s gonna be here” when asked about the possible trade on April 7.

