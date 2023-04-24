River Falls PD investigating death of 47-year-old woman

RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The River Falls Police Department is investigating the death of a 47-year-old woman.

That is according to a social post via the Facebook Page of River Falls Police Department. The social post says the woman was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The social post states, “On Monday, April 24, 2023, shortly after midnight, the River Falls Police Department, assisted by St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the 500 block of Bandle St. regarding an unconscious person. Officers arrived on scene and found a 47-year-old female deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

There is no current threat to our community. This is an active investigation into the cause of death and limited information is available to be released at this time.”

