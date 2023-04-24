South McGregor residents asked to evacuate amid flood wall expansion efforts

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MCGREGOR, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of McGregor is asking people in South McGregor to evacuate by 8 a.m. Tuesday.

It comes amid ongoing efforts to add reinforcements to flood wall barriers, and monitor pumps and levees.

In an update posted to the city’s Facebook page on Monday, staff said they are expanding the flood wall Tuesday across B Street by Viserion Grain.

The post says all South McGregor residents who haven’t already evacuated will need to do so.

The city also thanked volunteers who helped sandbag over the weekend.

