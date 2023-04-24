Train crushes FedEx truck in Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA, Wis (TMJ4) - A train crashed into a FedEx truck that was on the tracks in Wauwatosa Monday morning.

An officer at the scene tells TMJ4 News there are no serious injuries.

Video from the scene shows the mail-delivery vehicle smashed against the front of the train. Debris presumably from the FedEx truck is scattered across the area.

According to a city of Wauwatosa spokesperson, the crash happened shortly before 10 a.m. Monday at the railroad crossing at Walnut Street, near the city’s Department of Public Works building.

The FedEx truck was crossing the tracks westbound into the DPW’s parking lot, when a southbound train crashed into the truck, the city says.

The driver of the FedEx truck suffered minor injuries and was treated on-scene by the fire department. No one aboard the train was injured in the collision.

The city spokesperson said it is a private crossing, and that there is a stop sign and a railroad crossing warning sign at the intersection. There are no arms or lights at the intersection.

