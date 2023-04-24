UW-Eau Claire Theatre presents “Orpheus in the Underworld”

By Judy Clark
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire Theatre presents the operetta, “Orpheus in the Underworld” May 4-7 at the Pablo Center in Eau Claire.

Orpheus in the Underworld, a comic operetta by Jacques Offenbach (French libretto by Hector Crémieux and Ludovic Halévy), is a satirical treatment of the ancient Greek myth of Orpheus. Orpheus and Eurydice are unhappily married, so she is delighted to die and go to the Underworld with her lover, Pluto. Public Opinion demands that Orpheus rescue her, so he enlists the help of Jupiter, who is having his own trouble with the rest of the gods, as they are bored of life on Mt. Olympus. Everyone descends to Hades to bring back Eurydice, but first, they join the party. This irreverent take on the classic myth includes mortals in love, gods in disguise, catchy tunes, and a very famous cancan.

Directed by Dr. Ken Pereira

Music Direction by Dr. Mark Mowry

Conducted by Nobu Yasuda

Choreography by Stephen K. Stone

May 4-6 at 7:30 p.m.

May 7 at 1:30 p.m.

Pablo Center Ticket Information

