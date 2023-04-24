UW System ends 10-year tuition freeze

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The UW System recently approved an increase in tuition rates for undergraduates, ending a ten year tuition freeze.

The system-wide 4.5% increase in resident undergraduate tuition means students at UW-Eau Claire will pay $283.00 more for tuition during the 2023-24 fiscal year.

Matthew Lehner, UW-Eau Claire student senator, said the tuition increase may add financial strain to students but it’s a necessary burden.

“Students right now are hurting. With the price increases you’re seeing across the country, you know, everybody’s pinching pennies right now. At the same time, we have to ensure that universities like ours, that UW-Eau Claire and the UW System as a whole, continue to receive the financial support that is required to continue operation,” Lehner said.

UW-Eau Claire Interim Vice Chancellor for Enrollment Management, Billy Felz, said the tuition increase will help compensate for a lack of federal funds.

“We receive less state aid and that seems to be happening year over year. We are very focused on it’s our tuition that we bring in that helps us provide the quality to our students,” Felz said.

Felz said the tuition increase will also help to attract and maintain faculty.

“There are a lot of great opportunities. There are a lot of great salaries out there. We want to keep the best and the brightest and the most amazing faculty and staff on this campus. When the UW System and Board of Regents put this proposal together they were looking at what is the strategic amount that can still help us recruit that great talent to these campuses,” Felz said.

“Leaders often times have to make unpopular and tough choices that are not always going to resonate with everybody. Obviously, increasing tuition is one of them,” Lehner said.

Rossellin Gaitan, UW-Eau Claire student senate president, said she’s hopeful this tuition increase will help expand student services such as counseling or the campus food pantry.

“That money will find its way back to our students. There will hopefully be some good that comes out of it and we will continue to push through,” Gaitan said.

The UW System also approved increases to non-resident tuition, segregated fees, room rates, and meal plans.

More information about these changes is available in the 2023-24 Tuition and Auxiliary rates document.

