1 person hurt after single-vehicle crash in Trempealeau County

TOWN OF ARCADIA, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a single-vehicle crash in Trempealeau County Monday.

According to a media release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, on April 24, 2023 at 4:38 p.m. the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one vehicle rollover crash on State Road 95, east of County Road N in the Town of Arcadia.

The media release says investigation shows that the driver was traveling westbound on state Road 95 and entered the westbound shoulder. The driver then overcorrected, entered the eastbound ditch and rolled several times.

The driver suffered serious injuries and was taken by Mayo 2 Helicopter to the hospital, according to the media release.

Assisting the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office was the Arcadia-Glencoe Fire Department and Arcadia Ambulance.

