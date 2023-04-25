1 person hurt after single-vehicle crash in Trempealeau County

Ambulance
Ambulance(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF ARCADIA, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a single-vehicle crash in Trempealeau County Monday.

According to a media release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, on April 24, 2023 at 4:38 p.m. the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one vehicle rollover crash on State Road 95, east of County Road N in the Town of Arcadia.

The media release says investigation shows that the driver was traveling westbound on state Road 95 and entered the westbound shoulder. The driver then overcorrected, entered the eastbound ditch and rolled several times.

The driver suffered serious injuries and was taken by Mayo 2 Helicopter to the hospital, according to the media release.

Assisting the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office was the Arcadia-Glencoe Fire Department and Arcadia Ambulance.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Two people arrested after police pursuit Monday evening
Investigation
NEW INFORMATION: Victim identified, suspect in custody in River Falls shooting death
Betty Glover will retire from her grocery checking job at WinCo just weeks before her 92nd...
Woman, 91, raises nearly $60,000 for retirement on GoFundMe
Mississippi River
Corps closes additional Mississippi River locks and dams due to high water levels
After a letter to families on Friday, SPASD released a new statement on Saturday about a...
Sun Prairie schools increases pushback on girls’ locker room claim

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Forecast 4/25/2023 6 a.m.
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 4/25/2023 6 a.m.
ag
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold 4/25/2023
Eau Claire Students Host Hmong Heritage Event
Eau Claire North & Memorial Hmong Club hosts Heritage Event
The Sun Prairie Area School District held a school board meeting Monday night with open public...
Sun Prairie parents voice concerns over alleged locker room incident