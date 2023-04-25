3M announces more layoffs

The logo for chemical and consumer products maker 3M appears on a screen above the trading...
The logo for chemical and consumer products maker 3M appears on a screen above the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Oct. 24, 2017. The company said Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, that it will phase out manufacturing of “forever chemicals” and try to get them out of all their products by the end of 2025.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023
(WEAU) - Manufacturing giant 3M announced mass layoffs Tuesday as it joins others in the manufacturing sector bracing for a possible recession.

The company, which owns popular brands like Post-It notes and Scotch tape, plans to lay off 6,000 workers worldwide. That’s on top of the 25,000 manufacturing jobs 3M cut in Jan.

The company said it expects to save up to $900 million a year before taxes after the layoffs are done. The new layoffs are part of a major restructuring plan that will include several management changes.

The cuts came as 3M reported earnings and sales fell from the previous year.

