$8 million in grants to support opioid, stimulant treatment services in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Around $8 million in grants will help support treatment for opioid and stimulant use through September for thousands of Wisconsinites.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services awarded grants to three tribal nations and 22 county agencies, which will provide treatment for over 4,000 people. DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake explained that the grants will help improve treatment access, thus improving outcomes.

“These grants will enable our local partners to remove the financial barriers to effective treatment, allowing more people to experience the promise of recovery,” Timberlake said. “Recovery is possible for everyone.”

The grants were awarded based on the level of treatment services offered by each agency and the type of services offered.

Several counties in south central Wisconsin were awarded funds, including Columbia County ($175,055), Dane County ($269,535) and Green County ($177,983). Milwaukee County received the most grant funding, at over $1.5 million. The Ho-Chunk Nation will be receiving over $230,000.

Here is a full list of the agencies being awarded:

Tribal Agencies

Forest County Potawatomi: $93,000

Ho-Chunk Nation: $238,134

Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa: $268,682

County Agency

Columbia County: $175,055

Dane County: $269,535

Dunn County: $143,646

Green County: $177,983

Jefferson County: $116,610

Kenosha County: $365,214

La Crosse County: $359,933

Manitowoc County: $731,590

Menominee County: $335,323

Milwaukee County: $1,503,450

Monroe County: $260,679

North Central Health Care (Lincoln, Langlade, and Marathon counties): $216,367

Racine County: $243,107

Richland County: $129,907

Rock County: $575,719

Sauk County: $271,502

St. Croix County: $259,828

Unified Community Service (Iowa and Grant counties): $434,778

Vilas County: $215,582

Washington County: $231,387

Waukesha County: $155,367

Winnebago County: $313,422

