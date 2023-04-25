Bloomer day care worker facing child abuse charges

BLOOMER, Wis. (WEAU) - A Bloomer, Wis. woman is accused of child abuse by a day care provider.

A criminal complaint shows 29-year-old Lyndcey Jordheim is facing charges of physical abuse of a child-intentionally cause bodily harm, physical abuse of a child by a child care provider and substantial battery, physical abuse of a child by a child care provider.

The criminal complaint says on March 27, 2023 an officer responded with Chippewa County DHS to Spots and Stripes Early Learning Center in the City of Bloomer for a report of child abuse.

According to the criminal complaint, a video was provided to authorities showing that a child was dropped/thrown about six to eight inches off the ground. The child fell back and hit their head on a metal door frame. The child suffered a cut on their scalp. The child was taken to Mayo Clinic in Bloomer where the cut had to be glued shut. Jordheim was identified in the video. The child appeared to be around the age of 2.

The criminal complaint says a deputy was told by the owner of the day care that Jordheim was fired after the owner received the video and saw that the child did not just fall. The owner said that during evaluations, Jordheim was spoken to about her temper.

According to the criminal complaint, in an interview Jordheim said the victim and another child were going behind a toy kitchen and were attempting to tip it over. Jordheim said that she went to put the victim in a time out and she “didn’t realize she did it so hard.” She said that the victim usually cries when they are in time out, so she did not think it was unusual.

Online court records show a court appearance is scheduled for May 9, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.