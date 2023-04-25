Chippewa Valley Technical College receives $500k donation

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa Valley Technical College received its largest one-time gift from an individual donor, according to a media release from Chippewa Valley Technical College.

The media release states, “A $500,000 gift to the CVTC Foundation from The Duck Pond Charitable Remainder Trust was donated to construct a simulation building at CVTC’s Emergency Services Education Center. This building will serve as a training space for police, fire and EMS students as well as local agencies and professionals to train within a realistic physical structure and have the ability to simulate multiple scenarios.”

“Realism in emergency services training is a critical component of the learning process and the new simulation building will offer a flexible and real-world training venue,” Eric Anderson, Associate Dean of Emergency Services at CVTC, said in the media release. “We are extremely honored to have received this very generous gift that is to be used for the construction of our new addition to the CVTC emergency services simulated city.”

The college has been interested in constructing this building for several years, according to the media release.

“At CVTC we pride ourselves on being able to offer the best training possible to our students. Partnerships like this often make it possible,” Holly Bembenek, Major Gifts Officer at CVTC, said in the media release. “We are so grateful for the generosity and support of our donor. This investment made in the Emergency Services programs at the College will have a lasting impact on students and the safety of our local communities for years to come.”

The media release says pending approval from the Wisconsin Technical College System, construction of the simulation building is anticipated to begin this fall.

The full media release from CVTC is available HERE.

