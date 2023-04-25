Eau Claire Events District announces addition of Reverb Music Festival

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Events District is announcing the addition of Reverb Music Festival.

The Eau Claire Events District is home of County Jam.

According to a media release from Country Jam USA, Reverb Music Festival is scheduled to take place on Aug. 19, 2023 at the Eau Claire Event District.

The media release states, " The lineup features some of the biggest names in emo, punk pop, and alt-rock music, including All Time Low, Mayday Parade and The Maine, Plain White T’s, Charlotte Sands, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, and The Ataris.

“We are thrilled to bring Reverb Music Festival to Eau Claire as it will be an amazing addition to Eau Claire’s portfolio of first class music festivals “Kathy Wright, Reverb’s General Manager, said. “With a diverse lineup of artists and the option of camping, Reverb is sure to be an unforgettable immersive weekend for our fans.”

According to the media release, presale tickets are available now. All tickets are set to go on sale Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Central.

Additional information about the Festival is available HERE.

