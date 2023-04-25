Eau Claire North & Memorial Hmong Club hosts Heritage Event

By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An event lead by students at Eau Claire North and Memorial is helping teach the community about Hmong heritage.

In honor of Hmong Heritage Month, the Heritage Event at North High School helped celebrate Hmong culture, while allowing the community to learn more about Hmong Youth Community.

At Monday’s event, community got the chance to learn about popular Hmong food, songs, and dances.

The student treasurer of the co-op Hmong Club says the organization provides a great opportunity for Hmong students to get involved in the community.

“Having resources open and out here, they could, you know, finally see that this is an option for help,” Eau Claire North student Gaosheng Xiong said. " These organizations aren’t just for help, they’re for, you know, like later on in their lives for college and just so they know more as well, so more education, more help and overall just helping the community.”

More information about Hmong Club can be found by contacting the club’s advisors.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Two people arrested after police pursuit Monday evening
Two juveniles killed in ATV crash in Washington County
After a letter to families on Friday, SPASD released a new statement on Saturday about a...
Sun Prairie schools increases pushback on girls’ locker room claim
Investigation
River Falls PD investigating death of 47-year-old woman
Betty Glover will retire from her grocery checking job at WinCo just weeks before her 92nd...
Woman, 91, raises nearly $60,000 for retirement on GoFundMe

Latest News

SportScene 13 Monday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Eau Claire Students Host Hmong Heritage Event
Eau Claire Students Host Hmong Heritage Event
UW System ends 10-year tuition freeze.
UW System ends 10-year tuition freeze