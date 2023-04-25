Eau Claire North & Memorial Hmong Club hosts Heritage Event

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An event lead by students at Eau Claire North and Memorial is helping teach the community about Hmong heritage.

In honor of Hmong Heritage Month, the Heritage Event at North High School helped celebrate Hmong culture, while allowing the community to learn more about Hmong Youth Community.

At Monday’s event, community got the chance to learn about popular Hmong food, songs, and dances.

The student treasurer of the co-op Hmong Club says the organization provides a great opportunity for Hmong students to get involved in the community.

“Having resources open and out here, they could, you know, finally see that this is an option for help,” Eau Claire North student Gaosheng Xiong said. " These organizations aren’t just for help, they’re for, you know, like later on in their lives for college and just so they know more as well, so more education, more help and overall just helping the community.”

More information about Hmong Club can be found by contacting the club’s advisors.

