Fried foods may be linked to depression, study says

FILE - Researchers said they found a 12% higher risk for anxiety and a 7% higher risk for...
FILE - Researchers said they found a 12% higher risk for anxiety and a 7% higher risk for depression in people ate fried foods.(CNN Newsource, file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Many doctors would agree fried foods are not good for your physical health, and now there’s new evidence to suggest they are bad for your mental health as well.

A study from China found eating fried foods, especially fried potatoes, increases a person’s risk for anxiety and depression.

Researchers found a 12% higher risk for anxiety and a 7% higher risk for depression compared with people who stayed away from fried foods.

Some experts are casting doubt on the study, saying the results are preliminary. And it’s unclear if fried foods triggered mental health issues or if people with depression and anxiety turn to them for comfort.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Two people arrested after police pursuit Monday evening
Investigation
NEW INFORMATION: Victim identified, suspect in custody in River Falls shooting death
Betty Glover will retire from her grocery checking job at WinCo just weeks before her 92nd...
Woman, 91, raises nearly $60,000 for retirement on GoFundMe
Mississippi River
Corps closes additional Mississippi River locks and dams due to high water levels
After a letter to families on Friday, SPASD released a new statement on Saturday about a...
Sun Prairie schools increases pushback on girls’ locker room claim

Latest News

CVTC DONATION
Chippewa Valley Technical College receives largest one-time donation
Harry Belafonte, the civil rights activist and entertainer, died of congestive heart failure at...
Performer, activist Harry Belafonte dies at 96
FILE - Tucker Carlson attends the final round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf...
Tucker who? Fox News hosts avoid Carlson’s name after ouster
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on unions
Carrie Fisher will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on the unofficial "Star Wars"...
Carrie Fisher to receive posthumous Walk of Fame star