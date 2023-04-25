Gradually warming up through late week as the weather starts to turn unsettled

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
By Derrek Dalman
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Sunshine mixed with puffy cumulus clouds this afternoon as high pressure slowly worked down from Northern Canada. Unfortunately, though, our temperatures did not warm up very much with most locations only reaching the 40s and low 50s. Any clouds will quickly dissipate this evening with the loss of daytime heating, resulting in mainly clear skies into tonight with light winds out of the northeast. These factors will open the door to chilly temperatures once again as overnight lows drop back into the upper 20s and low 30s. Tomorrow’s weather will remain dry with more sunshine as high pressure builds across Wisconsin with winds turning to the south and southwest by the afternoon hours. Temperatures are forecast to climb closer to normal in the mid and upper 50s.

High pressure dominates over the Great Lakes Region with sunshine for the mid-week
By tomorrow night, clouds will be increasing as we watch a clipper-type system slowly slide across Southern Canada. This will bring the chance for showers, mainly along and north of I-94 overnight. Just as low pressure departs Thursday morning, the next storm will already be on its heels in the Northern Plains with scattered showers possible during the day under a mostly cloudy sky. Breezy winds will develop from the south-southwest, helping to nudge temperatures slightly above average in the mid-60s. As the low tracks through and to the east Friday, we’ll have yet another opportunity for isolated to scattered showers with some thunder not being ruled out as afternoon highs climb back into the 60s. Looking ahead to the weekend, our weather pattern will remain unsettled with another cool-down expected as a large upper low becomes cut-off from the mean flow and spins over the region. In doing so, it will capture our surface low and prevent it from moving very quickly to the east. Not only will this promote additional chances of showers Saturday and Sunday, but temperatures will be heading back below average with much of the area struggling to reach the low 50s. Lingering showers are possible as we start off next week with the upper low gradually wobbling to the east. After staying in the mid-40s Monday, we’ll have a chance to be back around 50 on Tuesday with quieter weather currently expected.

