Mobile Career Lab visits Eau Claire job fair

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development’s Mobile Career Lab made a stop in Eau Claire Tuesday.

The Mobile Lab stopped at the Eau Claire Job Center for a job fair. It travels the state to different events and gives workers a place to connect with potential employers.

The DWD says that while there have been layoffs recently in the Eau Claire area, the economy has been solid in Wis. They say the Mobile Lab is a tool for helping those moving from one job to another.

“And the economy here in Eau Claire is fantastic. We really have record low unemployment in the history of the state. There are a record number of jobs created in the state. And so we are just making sure we can make those connections for folks so that they can have their next opportunity and career,” Amy Pechacek, DWD Secretary-Designee said.

The Mobile Career Center can be rented out online by anyone for events at the DWD’s website.

The Lab offers career counseling and resume assistance to anyone looking to forward their career.

