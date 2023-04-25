One year since County Materials Complex groundbreaking

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Construction for the largest indoor event venue in Western Wisconsin is underway, hitting one year since its groundbreaking.

The Sonnentag Event Center and John and Carolyn Sonnentag Fieldhouse in Eau Claire will hold sporting events and more. Kim Way, the UW-Eau Claire Foundation CEO said there’s been a lot of interest in the project so far.

“Once we got the frame of the fieldhouse constructed, people were just astounded at how big it is,” Way said.

The facilities for the new center are a bit unique, with some characteristics making them more sustainable.

“It’s 100% electric, which allows us to offset that energy use with an outside solar far, and to be able to do that, it’s all geothermal heating,” Brad Kemis, Project Manager, said.

These buildings will need a lot of energy. From a full-size indoor football field to an event space with a capacity of 5,000 people, these two facilities will service UW-Eau Claire and the surrounding community.

“It will be the home of Blugold basketball, both men’s and women’s basketball, as well as concerts, community events, youths sports tournaments, and all sorts of activities. We hope that this will be the center of a lot of wonderful events and activities in our community,” Way said. “Our sports, especially this spring -- it’s been a good example of why we need a facility like this. We haven’t been able to play home softball games because of this weather.”

Kemis said there have been some supply chain issues causing a few inconveniences for the construction, specifically with some electrical components, but he said they are cautiously optimistic they can get through that.

Kemis and Way said the County Materials Complex is making good progress and they are looking forward to seeing the results. The complex is expected to be completed in the Spring of 2024, but with supply chain issues, Way said that may be extended to the Summer of 2024.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.