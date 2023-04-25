Road closures to be expected this weekend during the Eau Claire Marathon

Road Closed Graphic
Road Closed Graphic(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Marathon is set to take place this weekend in the downtown Eau Claire area.

According to a media release from the City of Eau Claire, this will result in some road closures.

Race maps are available HERE. The Eau Claire Marathon website is available HERE.

According to the media release, some closures are short term while others may in place through Sunday. The full list of road closures to expect is available in the full media release from the City of Eau Claire HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Two people arrested after police pursuit Monday evening
Investigation
NEW INFORMATION: Victim identified, suspect in custody in River Falls shooting death
Betty Glover will retire from her grocery checking job at WinCo just weeks before her 92nd...
Woman, 91, raises nearly $60,000 for retirement on GoFundMe
Mississippi River
Corps closes additional Mississippi River locks and dams due to high water levels
ALTOONA STRUCTURE FIRE
Crews fight structure fire in Altoona

Latest News

YMCA
YMCA Healthy Kids Day (4/25/23)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (4/25/23)
David's Bridal is laying off more than 9,000 workers.
David’s Bridal warns of job cuts in Wisconsin, hopes to avoid closing stores
Investigation
Bloomer day care worker facing child abuse charges