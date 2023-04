EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Regis takes on McDonell baseball in the battle of Chippewa Valley Catholic schools and Black River Falls/Fall Creek took on Stanley-Boyd in a thriller.

In prep boys golf, Eau Claire Memorial topped the leaderboard at the Lake Wissota Invitational.

Also, UW-Eau Claire traveled to Stevens Point to square off in a softball double-header.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.