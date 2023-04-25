Sun Prairie parents voice concerns over alleged locker room incident

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Area School District held a school board meeting Monday night with open public comment, a first chance for parents in the area to voice opinions and concerns swirling around a locker room incident receiving the spotlight on Friday.

“None of the parents were involved in anything with this; there was an incident that involved children,” said one concerned resident.

The issue centered around allegations about an incident from early March brought to light Friday via a letter to the district from Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty. In the letter, WILL alleges four women were in the locker room showers. The letter says a person came into the showers, said, “I’m trans, by the way,” and undressed.

“When in the world would it be permissible for someone with male body parts to shower with 14-year-old girl?” said a despondent grandmother.

In the letter, WILL accused the district of violating Title IX requirements by not properly notifying the Title IX coordinator of the incident. A letter sent out by the school Saturday, following a response statement Friday, said, “Unfortunately, what is playing out in the media is based on assumptions about this incident that are simply untrue.”

“If any aspect of this situation is accurate, specifically, if male genitalia was displayed in front of female students, this is an issue,” said a disappointed mother from Sun Prairie.

The letter went on to say, “The simple truth is that this incident should not have happened, But it did, and the District addressed it long before the recent publicity.”

“We want the school district to really take a hard look at how this was handled and what steps they can put in place to make sure that this incident doesn’t happen,” said WILL Director of Education Policy Libby Sobic. “Again, that includes getting a really clear policy about what are the rules around accessing a single-sex locker room.”

In Monday’s meeting, parents also called for more transparency, criticizing the response from the district.

“The emails are vague, and you’ve lost the benefit of the doubt,” said a father.

During the meeting, the school board said it would not be addressing the public comments that did not pertain to agenda items but did allow for more than the standard 30 minutes allotted to allow everyone who signed up a chance to speak.

The district also says it cannot comment on the incident due to student privacy.

