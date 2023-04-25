Water safety program presented to area 4th and 5th graders

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - May is National Water Safety Awareness Month, and a new water safety program is being presented to area 4th and 5th graders.

Eau Claire Fire and Rescue along with the Water Safety Task Force are teaming up to teach students about the dangers of water, along with providing tools to keep themselves and their families safe. Tuesday, students at Roosevelt Elementary and Sherman Elementary School in Eau Claire got a chance to learn about water safety, as well as the significance of dialing 9-1-1.

Fire Inspector Jason Knecht shares some tips to help keep kids safe on the water.

“Wear a life jacket. And always have a buddy when you’re going swimming and know the area. If they go to a lake or river, make sure that they know the conditions. Like right now, it’s high water. I wouldn’t go swimming in any, plus it’s cold,” Knecht said.

Knecht also says its important for kids to tell an adult where they are going and what time they are expected to be home.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.