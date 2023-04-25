YMCA Healthy Kids Day

The Chippewa Falls YMCA is holding Healthy Kids Day April 29
The Chippewa Falls YMCA is holding Healthy Kids Day April 29(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Healthy Kids Day allows families to gather and share information on nutrition, health, exercise, and more.

There are interactive activities inside and outside, including obstacle course, bean bag toss, crafts, inflatables and more.

The event is Saturday, April 29 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Chippewa Falls YMCA.

There is also a free family fun open swim from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. with the inflatables.

Free for the entire community.

Chippewa Falls YMCA

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Two people arrested after police pursuit Monday evening
Investigation
NEW INFORMATION: Victim identified, suspect in custody in River Falls shooting death
Betty Glover will retire from her grocery checking job at WinCo just weeks before her 92nd...
Woman, 91, raises nearly $60,000 for retirement on GoFundMe
Mississippi River
Corps closes additional Mississippi River locks and dams due to high water levels
ALTOONA STRUCTURE FIRE
Crews fight structure fire in Altoona

Latest News

A Family Caregiver Skills Fair will be held May 11
Family Caregiver Skills Fair
ANNA THOMAS
ANDY DEMOE
MAYO CLINIC HEALTH SYSTEM – LUTHER HOSPITAL 5TH FLOOR