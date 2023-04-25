YMCA Healthy Kids Day

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Healthy Kids Day allows families to gather and share information on nutrition, health, exercise, and more.

There are interactive activities inside and outside, including obstacle course, bean bag toss, crafts, inflatables and more.

The event is Saturday, April 29 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Chippewa Falls YMCA.

There is also a free family fun open swim from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. with the inflatables.

Free for the entire community.

