2 people hurt after 2-vehicle crash in Pepin County

WEAU Staff
Apr. 26, 2023
PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Pepin County.

According to a media release from the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office, On Tuesday, April 25, 2023, around 11:48 a.m., authorities received a report of a head-on 2-vehicle crash on State Highway 85 near Vradenburg Road.

The media release says Initial investigation indicates a car operated by a 58-year-old man from Deer Park, Wis. was driving north on South Highway 85 and was attempting to turn left into a business driveway when it was hit by a southbound truck operated by a 78-year-old Cameron, Wis. man.

According to the media release, it is unclear why the 58-year-old man did not see the oncoming traffic and turned in front of the 78-year-old man. The 78-year-old man was treated for minor injuries on the scene but refused further medical treatment.

The media release says the 58-year-old man was taken to an Eau Claire Hospital by Durand Ambulance with serious injuries. The 58-year-old man’s condition is currently not known.

Assisting the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office was the Durand Fire Department and Durand Ambulance Service.

