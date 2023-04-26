Bolton Refuge House puts together installation at L.E Phillips Memorial Public Library

WHAT WERE YOU WEARING INSTALLATION
WHAT WERE YOU WEARING INSTALLATION(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff and Jeff Ralph
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and a new effort from one area non profit is showing support for survivors.

Bolton Refuge House has put together an installation at the L.E Phillips Memorial Public Library called “What Were You Wearing.” The display is made up of short statements and recreates the outfits survivors were wearing during the assault.

The goal is for survivors to see themselves reflected in the display, and know that the assault was not their fault.

“I think for a lot of survivors, it’s something that being able to take ownership over your own story really means a lot because for so long it’s ‘okay, it’s something that I have to tell this person.’ or ‘Okay, now I have to tell this person. How are they going to react?’ So for a lot of survivors, having ownership over your own story is really a big step in healing and empowerment,” Katelyn Wonderlin, Mobile Sexual Assault Victim Advocate, said.

The installation is on display in the Riverfront Room at the Library until 7:00 p.m.

