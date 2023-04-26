Coffee cup DNA links man to decades-old rape cases, authorities say

Alan Kurt Rillema is shown in a mug shot. He is accused of two rapes in two states over two decades ago.(Oakland County Jail, Michigan via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CNN) - Authorities in Michigan say DNA from a coffee cup has linked a man to two rape cases from over two decades ago.

According to court documents, Alan Kurt Rillema faces several felony charges in Michigan and Pennsylvania including criminal sexual conduct, rape by forcible compulsion and sexual assault.

The 51-year-old is accused of raping an employee at a golf course in Michigan in 1999 and attacking a female jogger at knifepoint on a golf course at Penn State University in 2000.

Oakland County’s sheriff said Rillema is an avid golfer who apparently played all over the country.

Authorities submitted DNA samples from the crimes to a national database, which concluded one of three brothers was likely responsible for the attacks.

Police then tested Rillema’s DNA, taken from a styrofoam coffee cup, which they say matched with the perpetrator.

Rillema was arrested and is now being held in Michigan.

He is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

