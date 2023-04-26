Community helps dog return home

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The story of Homeward Bound follows three family pets as they try to make their way home. One family in the Chippewa Valley had a similar but scary experience this month trying to help their silver lab make it back home.

It started with a knock on the door.

“It was my neighbor saying that he was walking his dogs on their side of the tracks,” Burkhamer said. “He just saw that my dog tried to hop across the tracks. Unfortunately, the train kind of hit him.”

Burkhamer’s dog, Major, then ran off from his home near Eau Claire, starting a days-long search for him.

“That night we pretty much looked until about 11:00 p.m. or midnight, just looking all around the woods, calling for him, hoping he’d make his way back,” Burkhamer said. “It’s a lot of optimism as each hour kind of went by, you get the pang in your chest like this is not going as expected.”

Neighbors and friends helped with the search and posted on social media spreading the word about Major. That’s where Stephanie Hite, a professional dog trainer and dog tracker, saw his story.

“When I heard that the dog was hit by a train, I knew that it was something that needed to be addressed immediately,” Hite said.

So, Hite began her trip to the Burkhamer’s place with her dogs, hoping they could help find Major.

“You offer a scent and you just kind of head out where the last known spot the dog was, which was where he was hit on the train, and that adrenaline, you know, seeps off of them. So, the dog can smell that through his nose,” Hite said. “I saw Major running through the field. I knew he was very, very scared, but he was wanting to go back home. So, the best thing you can do at that point is just back out and calm the whole surroundings and everything and just let him maybe choose to come home on his own.”

So they waited, and the next morning.

“I went to the front door, no Major. I went to the back door where he usually goes outside, no Major,” Burkhamer said. “I opened that final door to go out to the garage and honestly, it was the coolest thing in the world.”

Now Major is back home with his family, after a scary few days for everyone.

“He just jumped right back into our family, wants all the love that we can get, and we’re happy to give it to him,” Burkhamer said.

Now, Major did get some injuries from the train and the time after. Burnhamer said he lost most of his right ear, a few teeth and had some cuts but did well through surgery and is acting like his normal self.

